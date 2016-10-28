The addition will be on the south side of the building. Excavation began this week and is being handled by Zappa Brothers Construction whose owner, Gary Zappa, is a HHS alumnus and a recent inductee into the HHS Wall of Fame.

Board of Education president Jamie Johnson said the need for secondary school space has been a concern since 2000. With the passage of the referendum in April, the Hudson School District began work on a plan to alleviate that need. Johnson said he believes the addition at the middle school as well as the much larger project at Hudson High School will meet the district’s needs for years to come.

If all goes as planned the middle school project will be completed by the start of school next fall. The district plans to update the public regularly on the progress of both projects. There are also plans to have a camera mounted from the building so that the public can view construction in real time via the district website.

Construction updates are available now at hudsonraiders.org.