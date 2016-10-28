Search
    School Board breaks ground for Hudson Middle School construction

    By Meg Heaton Today at 6:00 a.m.
    he audience at the groundbreaking ceremony at Hudson Middle School included school board members, the mayor of Hudson, staff members, students and citizens. (photos by Meg Heaton)1 / 3
    The Hudson Board of Educaiton held a groundbreaking ceremony outside the Hudson Middle School last week. The project which will add 12 classrooms and a new gym along with some interior and exterior remodeling is scheduled to be completed by the star of school in 2017. From left are board member Sandy Gehrke, Hudson Mayor Rich O'Connor, board members Sue Kattas, Lynn Robson, board president Jamie Johnson, board members Carrie Whitacre and Bruce Hanson and HSD Superintendent Nick Oulette. 2 / 3
    Hudson Middle School students got their chance at the shovels at last week's groundbreaking ceremony for the addition to their school. With HMS Principal Ann Mitchell looking on, pictured from left are HMS ambassadors Ryleigh White, and Will Aschenbrenner, student leaders on the Learning Space Team John Boily, Jenny Lund, Annika Lautenbach, Mira Lenzen, Kristin Denny and Marissa Brown.3 / 3

    The weather cooperated for the groundbreaking ceremony at the Hudson Middle School last Tuesday.

    The school which has been operating over its enrollment capacity for several years is about to get 12 new classrooms, a second gymnasium and some remodeling of existing space. The price tag on the project is $8.7 million.

    The addition will be on the south side of the building. Excavation began this week and is being handled by Zappa Brothers Construction whose owner, Gary Zappa, is a HHS alumnus and a recent inductee into the HHS Wall of Fame.

    Board of Education president Jamie Johnson said the need for secondary school space has been a concern since 2000. With the passage of the referendum in April, the Hudson School District began work on a plan to alleviate that need. Johnson said he believes the addition at the middle school as well as the much larger project at Hudson High School will meet the district’s needs for years to come.

    If all goes as planned the middle school project will be completed by the start of school next fall. The district plans to update the public regularly on the progress of both projects. There are also plans to have a camera mounted from the building so that the public can view construction in real time via the district website.

    Construction updates are available now at hudsonraiders.org.

    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
