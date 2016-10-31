PHOTOS: Lt. Gov. Kleefisch visits HMS

HMS was selected to hold the event to mark October as manufacturing month.

According to Melisa Hansen, the district’s School to Career coordinator, the purpose of the event is to connect and inspire young girls through engaging conversations and activities with professional women in STEM careers. Participating students who were chosen to participate in the event based on essays they wrote about their interest in STEM careers had an opportunity to ask questions of a panel and participate in an activity that turned a bag of recyclables into something useful. They also had time to talk one-one with professional women representing an array of careers and positions within STEM fields.

In a challenge called “Trash to Treasures,” students took a bag of recyclable items and created something useful from them. The teams then presented their treasures to the Kleefisch.

Kleefisch told the girls that from her research with women working in manufacturing in the state, that women need to work harder and be better than men to succeed. She encouraged the students to do just that in order to gain leadership positions where they might be able to change that mindset. She also encouraged her audience to always work to “return the investment” their parents, teachers and others have made in them.

The next Women in STEM event will take place at the middle school later this school year.