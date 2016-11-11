Hudson Chrysler chips in for Houlton Bazaar

During the Houlton Bazaar, parents and guests will have the opportunity to earn a $10 contribution for the school from the Chrysler brand by taking a test drive in the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Any licensed driver, age 18 or older, may drive and earn $10 on the school’s behalf. Hudson Chrysler LLC will provide the minivans, along with volunteers from the dealership, to help the school with the fundraising test drives.

“We enjoy working with our local schools and are looking forward to the opportunity to support student enrichment at Houlton Elementary School,” said Business Center Manager Steve Yandura. “The test drive takes only a few minutes and all of the funds raised go directly to the school.”

All “Drive for the Kids” test drive participants are automatically entered into the 2016 FCA US National Sweepstakes for a chance to win $45,000 towards an eligible vehicle from any one of the Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram Truck, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands. A winner will be drawn in early 2017.