With a donation of $4,390 from WING, a professional networking group whose members work throughout the metro but live in the Hudson area, the Backpack Program serving elementary students in the Hudson School District will expand to include the middle school. The group has been in existence for nine years and has 14 members. WING is committed to giving back to the community where they live. In addition to the Backpack Program, WING(Wisconsin Networking Group) supports the district's Angel Network that also supports students and their families.