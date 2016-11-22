Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Business networking group support will help expand Backpack Program

    By Meg Heaton Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Pictured from left are Jeff Zignego, Greg Miller, William Everson, Tim Jaynes, Pat Kerner of the Backpack Program, Nancy Martel, Peter Greene, Mark Mitchell and Derek Nelson. Members not pictured are Matt Frisbie, Mark Sami, Todd Meyhoff, Steve Fisher, Scott Hallbeck and Kim Best.(photo by Meg Heaton)

    With a donation of $4,390 from WING, a professional networking group whose members work throughout the metro but live in the Hudson area, the Backpack Program serving elementary students in the Hudson School District will expand to include the middle school. The group has been in existence for nine years and has 14 members. WING is committed to giving back to the community where they live. In addition to the Backpack Program, WING(Wisconsin Networking Group) supports the district's Angel Network that also supports students and their families. 

    Explore related topics:Newseducationhudson schoolsbackpack program
    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
    Advertisement
    randomness