Students had the opportunity to participate in three treks throughout the fall. September's event was held at Uline in Hudson while students traveled to Bremer Bank in Lake Elmo, Minn., in October. November's trek split time between two companies: Kwik Trip in La Crosse and Fastenal in Winona, Minn. Each event featured facility tours and company presentations. The day trip to Bremer Bank also featured a networking session with UW-River Falls alumni employed by Bremer.

According to McKenna Pfeiffer, assistant director of Career Services at UW-River Falls, these trips gave students the opportunity to directly interact with the companies in a distinct manner.

"They learned what made a successful candidate at each company," Pfeiffer explained. "By physically visiting these companies, our students were able to visualize if they could see themselves working there."

Visiting employers at their home facilities provided students with a different perspective they might not have experienced otherwise.

"At Bremer Bank, we had several off-the-cuff conversations with employees," Pfeiffer said. "The enthusiasm they conveyed to our students was incredible. They each spoke with such passion about their career and employer and we really got a sense that it was a special place to work. The conversations were so significant because they were candid — these were employees that we just ran into during our tour — and those exchanges would not have been as meaningful anywhere else."

As part of their interaction with each employer, UW-River Falls students broadened their knowledge of not just the particulars of the companies, but of potential career paths.

"Students learned what positions the company sought out, many of which weren't necessarily positions the students had thought of before. Their eyes were opened to new job areas and many students walked away armed with new information about their fields," Pfeiffer said. All participating students are studying within CBE, while all of the participating employers have opportunities for each major within CBE.

The treks attracted more than 75 students, with more than 50 attending the Kwik Trip/Fastenal event, and many attending multiple treks. Participants ranged from first year to graduate students and included faculty members. Professor Claire McCarty, a member of the graduate faculty in CBE who teaches management/human resources and organizational behavior courses, attended multiple Career Treks and found the events informative.

"From Uline, I found examples in plant safety, in organizational culture, in benefits, use of cross-training, and empowered customer service positions that I brought back to the classroom to use as illustrations for concepts discussed," McCarty said.

The opportunity to get off campus and interact with employers was beneficial to all participants, McCarty said.

"I always appreciate experiences like these to learn, to see how organizations differ, change, grow, and get a sense of their culture," she said. "It gives me the opportunity to bring to class local, relevant, and current information."

According to Michael Steinkraus, a UWRF senior business administration-management major, a key benefit of the Career Treks was the ability to link a student's UW-River Falls education to real-world business settings.

"Employers are always so gracious about coming to campus, and this was our opportunity to visit them. Students have a more holistic presentation of the companies. When these employers visit campus in the future, students who participated will already have the backstory of the company. This creates more meaningful future interactions," Pfeiffer added.

A targeted audience was provided, both for employers who may look to hire graduates in these fields in the future, and CBE students who may seek employment within these companies after graduation.

"This structure really allowed us to get this project off the ground," said Pfeiffer. "These Career Treks give UW-River Falls momentum in strengthening our relationship with employers."

Pfeiffer and Laura Boche, a senior academic adviser in CBE, spearheaded the efforts behind Career Treks. Following the success of the fall events, plans are underway for future events that will include companies relevant to a broader variety of majors across campus. Future treks are planned for February, March, and April 2017.

For more information, contact UW-River Falls Career Services at 715-425-3572 or email career.services@uwrf.edu.