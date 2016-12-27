The work is going well so far. The team earned 22 medals at its last competition, compared to two last year.

“The growth just in one year has been so substantial,” Anderson said.

The Science Olympiad consists of two teams of 15 students. At the three competitions throughout the year, the teams split into pairs and compete in 23 different events. Each student ends up participating in three or four events.

Events range from strictly academic tests to hands-on engineering builds. Anderson said this works well as students are gifted in different ways.

Topics include a variety of different sciences, from engineering to biology. For eighth-grader Julia Ginsbach, science is why she likes being a part of the team.

“You can be a nerd and a geek or whatever, and it’s just cool like that,” she said.

With so many events at each competition, Anderson can only provide general guidance. Students take on a stronger level of responsibility for their own events.

“I tell them all the time they need to be the experts at their event,” Anderson said. “Passing on that responsibility to them is huge, especially for a seventh- or sixth-grader.”

Team members said they enjoyed the added challenge Science Olympiad brings to their education. Seventh-grader Alex Ewig said he joined the team for that reason.

“Science wasn’t super challenging for me, and I wanted to try something out of school to see if it was challenging enough.”

Fellow seventh-grader Ethan Pitzer said the difficulty of the team is how he continues to learn.

“Sitting in science class you understand the concepts a lot more than other kids, and I mean in here you feel like an idiot,” he said, which is the best way to learn.

Anderson said he hopes the experience teaches the kids more than just science. The team shows kids how to be problem-solvers, to be resilient, to persevere in the face of unanswered questions, and to follow their curiosity.

“Those are skills that if they decide to go into a STEM career, great, but it doesn’t matter what they go into, those skills will transcend,” Anderson said. “That’s really the hope that they just become well-rounded.”

As the kids continue to learn and the program grows, Anderson said he is looking for more connections within the community. He said the team could use support from local professionals who are willing to donate time to guide kids through specific events.

“That’s stuff that we’re looking for, getting the link to community involvement,” Anderson said. “The more hands on deck, the better.”