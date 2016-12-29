HHS alumni return for AP breakfast

All said the rigor of their advanced placement courses at HHS better prepared them for college study. They cited better study habits, the chance to get into their major classes earlier and better time management skills including not putting off a paper until the night before it is due.

HHS has been on the so-called national “AP Honor Roll” for six years The number of students taking AP classes and exams has steadily grown over the years. The school offers 16 AP classes and another 10 classes online. Last year 623 students completed AP courses.