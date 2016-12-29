Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    HHS alumni return for AP breakfast

    By Meg Heaton on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.
    It says something when college freshman return to their high school but that's what many of them did when they attended the first alumni advanced placement breakfast last week. They are attending a wide variety of post-secondary schools across the nation. (photos by Meg Heaton)1 / 6
    Afton Eisch2 / 6
    Josh Weseli3 / 6
    Zach Schwab4 / 6
    Clare Weber5 / 6
    The students talked about their first semester as college students and how their advanced placement courses helped prepare them for college level work. From left are Brandan Kalsow, AP teacher Matt Friedl , Sara Beadle and Cora Antoncich.6 / 6

    A small group of HHS alumni showed up for the first advanced placement breakfast last week.

    The students, who now attend colleges and universities across the country, shared their first semester experiences as freshman.

    All said the rigor of their advanced placement courses at HHS better prepared them for college study. They cited better study habits, the chance to get into their major classes earlier and better time management skills including not putting off a paper until the night before it is due.

    HHS has been on the so-called national “AP Honor Roll” for six years The number of students taking AP classes and exams has steadily grown over the years. The school offers 16 AP classes and another 10 classes online. Last year 623 students completed AP courses.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationHudson High Schoolap classes
    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
    Advertisement