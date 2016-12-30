HHS has National Merit semi-finalists
Hudson High School students were among 50,000 recognized across the country for their academic achievements.
Five students were named semi-finalists in the 62nd annual National Merit Scholarship Program. They are Brendan Bagley, Riley Bast, Parker Holum, Ashley Juza and Carol Naujok. They now proceed into the finalist level of the competition. To be considered, students have to complete an application that includes their SAT scores, academic records, employment, school and community activities, leadership abilities and awards. They must also be recommended by a teacher or school official and write an essay.
Four more HHS students achieved commended status. They will not continue in the competition, but they are recognized for their “exceptional academic promise.”
Those students are Matthew Baker, Jack Spraight, Elliot Wareham and Trevor Wasbotten.