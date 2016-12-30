Search
    HHS has National Merit semi-finalists

    By Meg Heaton on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:00 a.m.
    These students was among the 34,000 nationwide who have been named 2017 National Merit commended students. From left are Trevor Wasbotten, Jack Spraight, Elliot Wareham and Matthew Baker. (photo by Meg Heaton)1 / 2
    Five HHS students are National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists. They are from left Riley Bast, Carol Naujok, Ashley JuJuza, Parker Holum and Brandan Bagley. (photo by Meg Heaton)2 / 2

    Hudson High School students were among 50,000 recognized across the country for their academic achievements.

    Five students were named semi-finalists in the 62nd annual National Merit Scholarship Program. They are Brendan Bagley, Riley Bast, Parker Holum, Ashley Juza and Carol Naujok. They now proceed into the finalist level of the competition. To be considered, students have to complete an application that includes their SAT scores, academic records, employment, school and community activities, leadership abilities and awards. They must also be recommended by a teacher or school official and write an essay.

    Four more HHS students achieved commended status. They will not continue in the competition, but they are recognized for their “exceptional academic promise.”

    Those students are Matthew Baker, Jack Spraight, Elliot Wareham and Trevor Wasbotten.

    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
