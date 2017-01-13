3 to run for Board of Education
There will be three candidates for two seats on the Hudson Board of Education in the April election.
They are incumbent Carrie Whitacre, 431 Wren Lane, and candidates Marion Shaw, 493 Countryview Lane, and Heather Logelin, 715 Woodcrest Drive N.
A school board member since 2008, Lynn Robson is not seeking re-election.
Since there are only three candidates for the two seats, a primary is not necessary. The election is scheduled for April 4.
School board members serve three-year terms.
For more information about the school board go to www.hudsonraiders.org