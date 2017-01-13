Search
    3 to run for Board of Education

    By Meg Heaton on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:00 a.m.

    There will be three candidates for two seats on the Hudson Board of Education  in the April election.

    They are incumbent Carrie Whitacre, 431 Wren Lane,  and candidates Marion Shaw, 493 Countryview Lane,  and Heather Logelin, 715 Woodcrest Drive N.

    A school board member since 2008, Lynn Robson is not seeking re-election.

    Since there are only three candidates for the two seats, a primary is not necessary. The election is scheduled for April 4.

    School board members serve three-year terms.

    For more information about the school board go to www.hudsonraiders.org

    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
