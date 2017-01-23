Fifth annual Women in STEM event is Feb. 2

More than 400 students in grades K-12 have participated in this event the last two years with over 60 area businesses, post-secondary schools and organizations providing over 100 hands-on activities. It provides these businesses and organizations the chance to share their knowledge and experience in the workplace.

The event is an open house style where students have the chance to navigate the experience as they choose, engaging in conversations and hands-on activities with women representing a vast array of STEM careers. The event is open to all area schools. Students have participated from 17 different districts at past events.

Businesses, schools and organizations interested in participating in the event must register by Jan. 25. Contact Melisa Hansen, school to career coordinator for the Hudson School District at ansenma@hudson.k12.wi.us or by calling 715-377-3712.