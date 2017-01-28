Open enrollment: room at middle school and elementary level

Enrollment numbers at Hudson High School are still over capacity and no open enrollment will be available for the upcoming school year. That may change upon completion of the remodel and addition to HHS scheduled to be completed by the start of school in fall 2018.

This is the first time in recent years that any room was available at the secondary level for students outside the district who want to attend either middle or high school in Hudson. The recommendation to allow for 21 students at HMS to opt into the district is based on the creation of additional space, which will be available upon completion of an addition to the school by fall 2017.

The most space at the middle school is available at sixth grade with 13 spaces. There is no room in seventh grade with eight spaces in eighth grade.

At the elementary level, the board approved 111 seats with open seats at each grade level K4 through fifth grade.

The recommendation to close open enrollment in most of the district's special education programs was also approved by the school board. The only exception was for 13 seats in the cross-categorical —neighborhood school program and 16 seats for speech/language services. In order to be eligible for one of the open special education seats, an open seat must exist at the

student's grade level.

The open enrollment recommendations were based on projected roll-up enrollment for the 2017-18 school year and on the district's class size policies.

Based on past experience, of those students out of district who apply to come to Hudson school, most do not end up attending. That includes:

— one of seven approved in 2013-14

— eight of 15 approved in 2014-15

— five of nine approved in 2015-16

— 12 of 23 approved in 2016-17

Open enrollment applications for the 2017-2018 school year are due between Feb. 6 and April 28. Applications and additional information about open enrollment are available at the Wisconsin Department of Public Education website. For more information contact Tim Miner, HSD executive administrative assistant at 715-377-3702.