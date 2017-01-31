Women in STEM+ event is chance to look into the future

The event is the brainchild of Jodie Bray, Hudson Middle School's technology and engineering instructor.

More than 400 K-12 students from around the region attended last year's event that had more than 50 presenters representing businesses large and small as well as professionals, organizations and postsecondary educators, all hoping to get students interested in STEM+ careers.

The event is designed to provide an opportunity to engage and inspire youth, especially young girls from throughout the area about careers and workplace opportunities. This year students of both sexes are invited to explore a variety of career paths through meeting and talking with professionals in their fields and learning about what life is like in the workplace.

Along with meeting professionals, the evening always includes demonstrations and hands-on activities. Last year there were more than 100 of them.

Both students and professionals involved in past events have high praise for the event and said they would participate again. Students said the event gave them a deeper understanding of the different career options in the STEM+ field, reinforced their interest in careers utilizing math and science, and got them excited about a STEM career regardless of their sex.

Past presenters were equally as enthusiastic with 100 percent indicating they would participate again.

Jess Springer of Medtronic was one of them. "An event like this is a chance for women and girls to dream and inspire one another to be innovative and technologically advanced. STEM+ is such a rewarding career path, with so many different options for the future generation to drive innovation and advance technology. I've been lucky to be in the medical device industry for several years and it's truly inspiring to see such courageous and intelligent women breaking barriers and leading change from within to develop life-saving technologies. This events is a great way for those changes to keep coming."

The event is designed and planned by presenters who represent a wide range of careers and businesses. They include:

Catherine White, research manager, Winfield United, a division of Land O' Lakes

Amanda Huppert-Sazama, GEA Processing Engineering

Jeanne Germaine, WITC director of career prep and K-12 relations

Elizabeth Pizzi, Workforce Resource youth initiatives specialist

Tanya Smith, Phillips-Medisize product engineer

Kristen Clemmens, Hudson School District, information technology specialist

Tracy Berglund, Thrivent Financial, financial consultant

Erin Babineau, Catalyst Sports Medicine, physical therapist

Jodie Bray, Hudson School District, technology and engineering instructor, Women in STEM creator

Steve Uhls, Hudson School District, head custodian Hudson Middle School

Melisa Hansen, Hudson School District, school to career coordinator

Tami Vizenor, Hudson School District

The event is an open house style where students have the chance to navigate the experience as they choose, engaging in conversations and hands-on activities with women representing a vast array of STEM careers. Each student will receive a drawstring pack to collect information and handouts and food will be available. The event is open to all area schools. Students have participated from 17 different districts at past events.

For more information contact Melisa Hansen, school to career coordinator for the Hudson School District at ansenma@hudson.k12.wi.us or by calling 715-377-3712.