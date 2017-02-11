Consider creating a HHS scholarship

Scholarships from 46 different sources went to HHS graduates last year. The largest awards include the $10,000 Wendell Petersen Family Scholarship for a student from a single-family home, five $2,000 awards from the Hudson Hospital Foundation, 10 Phipps Foundation awards of $1,500, four $2,000 scholarships from the Erickson family for students who work part-time, two $2,000 awards from the Education Foundation of Hudson, six $1,500 awards from Daybreak Rotary, and a $1,200 award from Safeway Bus Company.

The remaining awards range in value from $1,000 to $100, made in memory of a family member, former teachers and students, local organizations, businesses, and school and area booster clubs.

But counselor Lynette Beinlich would like the community to consider doing more.

"We know our students need help managing the rising cost of their education after they leave here, whether it is at a four-year or two-year program. We also know there are people in the community who know how important that post-secondary education is and who could help," she said.

Scholarships can be fashioned any way a donor wants — a memorial for an individual or family member, in recognition of achievement or skill, to promote continued education in a particular field or interest area, or to assist students with special needs, at-risk students and students from diverse backgrounds.

Counselor Elizabeth Smith agrees with Beinlich. She and her husband, HHS special education teacher Adam Smith, have established two scholarships in memory of their son Sam, who died in 2015. One is for a student who graduates in the GED program and the other is for low income or a minority student. There are relatively few scholarships aimed at students who are underrepresented in college or technical school.

"We wanted to target those kids. It feels right to us and it is a good way to give back to the school that supported us," said Smith.

Stacey Tiedemann is school registrar and part of the administrative staff of the counseling department and says the process to establish a scholarship is relatively easy. It only involves completing a one-page form.

"And people can set it up in a variety of ways. They can set the amount and any criteria they have, and the schools do all the administration. Or they can be directly involved, meet with students, interview them and make the selection themselves on the awards. We try to make the process as simple as possible," Tiedemann said.

People can also contribute money to an existing scholarship.

The Beinlich family is going to sponsor two scholarships for seniors graduating from the STEM and health care academies. Bridge for Community Life offers awards to students with special needs and to student mentors from the school's Student to Student program.

All three women stress that scholarships can be designed to help seniors across the board — not just those with high GPA or academic or athletic skills.

"We have seen how scholarships can impact students and make a real difference in their lives after they leave here. We would like to get more awards to our average students — the kids who aren't usually recognized but who come to school everyday, do their work, who are kind and treat each other with respect. It would be nice to recognize them and help them make that next step," said Tiedemann.

The time for applying for local scholarships is March 15 through April 15, but there is still time to set up a new award.

For more information about how to establish a scholarship contact the HHS counseling office at 715-377-3800, ext. 6026.