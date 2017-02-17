School board approves delayed start for fall 2018

The first day of school will be Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Teachers will report Sept. 5. Graduation day is set for June 8, 2019, with the last day of school currently scheduled for June 13. Spring break will be March 11-15.

The schedule is detailed on the district website at hudsonraiders.org.

Regarding the high school construction project, the Hudson City Council gave approval for the lights for the new stadium and the new tennis courts that will be located on the southeast corner of the campus.

Superintendent Nick Ouellette said he and the project's architects and contractor recently conducted a detailed tour of the existing HHS space to determine the exact scope of the renovation and the design of the new spaces.

Oullette said work on the stadium and athletic fields as well as a new parking area could begin as early as the end of the month depending on the weather. Work will be underway by the end of March. The stadium and parking lots are scheduled to be completed by the start of school this fall.

Work on the addition at Hudson Middle School is well underway with the floors in the addition being poured and the roof being added. Framing of the interior walls is also underway. The HMS addition including a new gymnasium will be completed by the start of school this fall.

Accountants from CliftonLarsonAllen LLP gave the school board a largely positive report after conducting their annual audit.

According to Financial Services Director Tim Erickson, the independent auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the district's financial statements, which is the best opinion that can be issued.

They found the district to be in compliance with the laws, regulations and contracts applicable to its state and federal programs. The one exception was with a licensing issue in a special education program. The problem was reported to the district and the appropriate corrective action was taken.

The audit confirmed the balance sheet for the district's general fund balance. The fund at the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2016, is within the district's prescribed parameters of the annual budget at 28.3 percent. The fund balance including $4.1 million set aside for secondary space construction costs and $1.4 million to self-insure health care, is $30,257,601.

The auditors said the Hudson School District fund balance falls within acceptable standards and is part of the district's overall financial good health and favorable bond rating.