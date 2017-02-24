River Crest students support friends near and far

Each year the school holds the day with a focus on either a local or global service. This year Principal Kathleen Coppenbarger said the school decided to do both, focusing on a mission of caring for friends near and far.

"This year we're combining it and upping it," she said.

With that in mind, the school teamed up with the St. Croix Valley Rotaract and its Parent Teach Organization to support Coco's Heart Dog Rescue, The Sandwich Project, The Rosa Vera Fund and local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Students rotated throughout the day to learn more about each organization and help the services.

Hudson-based Coco's Heart is a dog rescue that functions solely based on foster owners rather than a physical shelter. River Crest students learned about what Coco's Heart does, met one of its rescue dogs, Bumble, and made dog toys for the 200-plus adoptable dogs.

The Sandwich Project is a Minneapolis-based organization that works to feed the homeless year-round. Students worked together to make 2,000 sandwiches.

The Rosa Vera Fund works to provide medical intervention to children in need in Bolivia. Chairperson Karen Melk spoke to students about the work the organization does. During the month of February, students have been raising money for the fund to provide a deaf Bolivian girl with a cochlear implant. The procedure costs $4,000.

River Crest students also made cards for local seniors in nursing homes and assisted living communities.

To round off the day, River Crest families filled 80 slots at Feed My Starving Children to pack meals for children in Africa.