FFA is about more than farming

Here in their own words, the students explain why this decades old organization is relevant to them today.

“I am the current first vice president of the HHS FFA chapter. I am part of the veterinary science career development event. We study vet science and then compete against other students from across the state and the nation. Last year we placed fifth in the state competition. We also have a horse team and environment science team that will compete. There are LDE or leadership development events. Jordan Hoff did a prepared speech at regionals and placed second. Paige Meyer got first in recitation. The CDE and LDE competitions are very fun and educational. I want to become a vet, and being on the vet team is helping me prepare for my future. There are other students just like me using FFA to prepare for their future.”

— Novah Gustafson

“I am the historian for the 2016-17 FFA chapter, and this is my first year in FFA. We are learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve. That is our motto. The National FFA organization is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of young people by developing leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Our chapter is interested in being veterinarians, health care associates, administrators and genetic engineers....I am a freshman, and it was not long ago when I came home telling my family about the new club I had joined. What was so shocking to me about this club was how different the people in it were. People who would never interact a day at the highschool, people with different beliefs, hobbies and aspirations come together for FFA, so they can learn to do, and do to succeed. These friendships, memories and life skills that are taught through FFA are priceless.”

— Maddy Pasche

“I joined FFA a year ago because I wanted to build leadership skills while giving back to my community. You can do both in FFA. It has spread beyond just farming to business, technology and entrepreneurship. In our chapter alone we have an environmental natural resource team, a floraculture team, dairy and horse judging teams, and a vet science team.

It is a student run organization and our officers have come together multiple times during the year, over the summer, and on weekends for retreats to plan our calendar and activities. This year, our chapter traveled to Indianapolis where we not only met other FFA members from every state, but received advice from advanced chapters about how we can keep our chapter going in a positive direction. Our chapter also participated in the Hudson Holiday Bazaar, sold fruit and local meat and honey, and raised money for Coco’s Heart. We are planning FFA week at school that will include a variety of events including milk chugging, cheese tasting and an egg race.

We started small, but now we have more than tripled our members. This is our third year, and it is becoming clear that we are continuing to grow and improve as time goes on.”

— Isabel Barchinski

“To support our FFA chapter, we have a booster group. The boosters are a part of the FFA alumni association and they consist of alumni, parents, and others dedicated to supporting our chapter. The boosters support us by setting up fundraising activities so that the cost of activities and travel are reasonable for all members. The boosters also manage our money and control our spending. We appreciate the work they've done to make our chapter run smoothly and always have enough money for activities and competitions.”

— Brady Garbe

“I am the president of the Hudson FFA and I have been involved for three years. Community service is an important aspect of FFA. This year we have raised money for Coco's Heart Dog Rescue by making and selling dog beds and dog treats at the Hudson bazaar. For two weeks, students came in every day after school to make dog beds. Parents provided materials and many of our booster members volunteered their time at the bazaar. In addition to the donations we made to Cocoa's Heart, a couple of our members are volunteering their time. We also connect with the community through a service auction. Members of the community, boosters, and family members bid on our services that include everything from gardening to mechanics. We also volunteer at school. We grow herb bowls in the greenhouse in horticulture class to provide the student body and staff with fresh produce. Several students take independent studies with Mrs. Landers growing fresh tomatoes, greens, and cucumbers for the cafeteria salad bar. We have accomplished a lot this year considering our chapter is so young, but we are hoping to still do more. Some of our ideas include volunteering with the humane society and to partner with Plantables and assist at the sheepdog trials in Badlands.”

— Alex Favilla

HHS agricultural science teacher Cindy Landers is the FFA advisor. She and members of the FFA Boosters were at the school board meeting with the students.