HHS construction changes student parking

The construction will reduce the staff parking available on the north end of the building which will be recouped in the front of the high school on both the east and west ends. This plan will temporarily impact the parking for students through the rest of the school year.

Specifics about the temporary parking and entry plans include:

95 student parking spots will be moved from HHS to St. Patrick’s Church parking lot where the district has leased additional parking spaces.

Student drivers will always enter and exit in the front of the building from Vine Street.

Parents can drop off in the morning on the north side of the building, but there is no student pick up on the north side after school.

The walking path from Vine Street through the wooded area along campus will not be available to students due to construction fencing.

The walking path east of the practice field from the north will not be available due to construction fencing. There will be a temporary walking path from Oak Street onto the school grounds.

There will be no open driving loop around the building.

For more information about HHS parking go to the school website at www.hudsonraiders.org and click on Hudson High School.