Houlton Elementary School nominated for Green Ribbon Award

As part of the nomination process, Houlton Elementary School submitted a summary of achievements that fell within the following three required areas:

reduced environmental impact

improved health and wellness

effective environmental and sustainability education

Houlton Elementary students have opportunities to be active in different student leadership programs. Among those student leadership groups, three directly support efforts to be green and healthy. One of the groups is the R3 Squad, focused on reduce, reuse and recycle. Students in this group accept responsibility to educate their classmates on recycling and remind them about procedures. Additionally, the R3 Squad plans special announcements and competitions to raise awareness of recycling for America Recycles Day and Earth Day. This group of students is also responsible for managing the school’s composting schedule, assuring two to three students take responsibility for monitoring and emptying the compost bucket into the compost bin near the gardens. Students in the Garden Club are then able to use this composted material to improve the soil in the school’s many garden plots. The students have worked with area master gardeners to plant native species to reduce erosion and increase biodiversity.

The Health and Wellness Committee meets monthly. The Student Leadership Council manages the food items for purchase in the school’s store, making sure that they meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements for good nutrition. The school promotes alternative ways to celebrate birthdays with favorite board games or physical activities rather than sugary treats. The school also tracks participation in its annual Family Fun and Fitness program. Activities are planned that encourage students and their families to get active. Additionally, monthly “minute to win it” physical activities are scheduled as part of the school’s All School Meeting.

Houlton Elementary has worked collaboratively with St. Joseph Township, local foundations, state agencies and community volunteers to develop a long-range plan for enhancing outdoor learning spaces with gardens, a classroom, a restored prairie, a nature and fitness trail that will be connected to the St. Croix River Crossing project, and a challenge course.

Principal Susan Hellmers had this to say about the award and the work of Houlton Elementary students and staff: “We are blessed with outdoor learning space that allows for things like a school garden, greenhouse and restored prairie as active learning spaces. Through the work of previous principal, Ann Mitchell, Master Gardener Sandy Madsen, and the Houlton staff, families, and community, Houlton has established practices that support a green and healthy focus for overall wellness.”

Wisconsin has had 15 public schools, one private school, and four public school districts receive national awards since the Green Ribbon Awards program started in 2012. Wisconsin’s Green Ribbon Award recipients are among 295 schools, 47 school districts and 25 postsecondary institutions that have been recognized nationwide.

“Meeting the requirements to be considered a Green Ribbon school means taking a hard look at day-to-day practices to make improvements,” said State Superintendent Tony Evers. He further recognized the efforts of students, their families, staff and the community, “all working together to move the school and community toward a healthier, more ecological and sustainable future.”

Applications from each nominated school are being reviewed at the federal level. Winners will be announced April 24.