Forum sheds light on School Board candidates

Community members submitted 13 questions that were read by moderator John Knutson. Three candidates have filed for two open seats for the April 4 election. Candidate Marion Shaw was unable to attend due to a conflict.

Questions were posed in multiple categories and candidates had a set amount of time respond. One of the first questions dealt with the role of the School Board.

Whitacre kept her answer short and to the point.

"Supporting students, teachers and staff, and administration. Period," she said.

Logelin agreed, expounding on the sentiment.

"When I think about the roles of the school board, I think there are a couple key things," she said. "I think the school board needs to set the vision for the school district."

Logelin also said board members need to be that liaison between the community and the district.

In terms of the role of administration within the district, both candidates in attendance agreed on the broad vision.

"I do think our administrators are leaders of the climate and set that tone," Whitacre said. "They do also help develop the curriculum."

Administration should support teachers and ensure teachers' focus can remain in the classroom.

"I think it's really important that those administrators then, yes, are leaders, also have great people skills, they are both good listeners and communicators, that they have good problem-solving skills, that they have the ability to listen to the problems that are brought to them and help prioritize," Logelin said.

As far as keeping students of the Hudson School District competitive here and abroad, both candidates spoke to the district's strengths.

"It's hard to list the strengths of our district, because we have a really strong district," Logelin said. "We have talented and dedicated staff."

Academics, athletics, arts and other activities are all strong in Hudson, she said.

Whitacre said it's important to continually look at new curriculum, new ways of teaching and getting kids the experiences that make a lasting impression, whether that be the opportunity to travel abroad or the expansion to include the new kindergarten program.

"I think to continually challenge them and present multiple opportunities. We've got a great K-12 program in place," she said. "It will be strengthened next year by implementing the 4K program to get an earlier start."

Logelin closed by saying investing in education and the children of this school district is one of the best investments this community can make and the district needs to be good stewards of the taxpayers' money.

Whitacre said she is grateful for the chance to serve on the board the last few years and hopes to be able to continue to serve the students, staff and the community.

Go to hudsonstarobserver.com for the online story and a link to the video of the full forum.