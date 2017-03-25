WATCH: Construction work begins at Hudson High School
As the weather warmed up, construction on the new addition to Hudson High School launched this month.
Crews have begun working outside the school on the new parking lot, field and stadium. This section of the project is expected to be completed by the time school starts in the fall.
The construction has rearranged parking at the high school, moving staff parking to the north in front of the school and sending more students across the street to St. Patrick's Church. Hudson School District is leasing an additional 95 spots from the church through the end of the school year.
The project's official groundbreaking is set for Monday, April 3.