HHS brings Baker Street's Sherlock to Hudson

The play was originally written for just five actors, but directors Rico and Kari Heisler added a few more additions for the high school's version. Rico said the production is a mystery and comedy, and much of the humor comes from the small cast playing a wide variety of characters.

"Part of the enjoyment of the audience is seeing what character the actor is going to come out as next," Rico said.

With a mainly bare stage, Rico said it's the actors themselves who carry the performances.

"It depends on the storytelling of the actors," he said.

Baskerville follows one of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic stories of the detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson. The duo are investigating the haunting of the heir to the Baskerville fortune.

Rico said his favorite part of directing these musicals is seeing the work the students put into it.

"The remarkable progress they make from the first day of rehearsals to the very end," he said.

This performance in particular has seen students stepping up to larger and more difficult roles.

"It's hard enough for kids to find one great character, much less seven to 10," Rico said. "They're very talented kids."

Kiara Mutschler — Sherlock Holmes

A senior with experience in five other productions, Mutschler takes on the title role of Sherlock Holmes. She said she likes a lot about the well-known character.

"I definitely like how witty Sherlock is," she said. "He definitely is the leader."

Mutschler said she also enjoyed playing out the different quirks the character has.

"It's fun to be able to act that stuff out," she said.

Mutschler started acting and singing in her junior year and said she enjoyed becoming another character.

"You really learn a lot about yourself when you become a different person," she said.

Rex Wenger — Dr. John Watson

Rex Wenger, a sophomore, has been in five different shows throughout the years. This year he takes on the role of Dr. John Watson, Holmes' friend and partner-in-crime-solving.

Though Watson is sometimes regulated to a secondary character, Wenger said he enjoys that he gets to do more investigating and sleuthing in this version.

"He has a lot more prominent role in this one," he said.

Wenger said he enjoys being a part of the theater performances at the high school, which serves as his sport.

"I've always loved being on stage," he said.

Wenger said he plans to pursue a career in the field, though not necessarily acting.

Jacey Eckholm

Jacey Eckholm will play the most characters in the performance, taking on nine different roles. They range from an odd old woman to a young teenage boy to a baby.

With so many characters, Eckholm said she enjoys the opportunity and variety each one imposes. She gets to do many different costume changes and learn accents and personalities for each individual role.

The switches between characters will pose some difficulty, with one scene having only four lines between her character switch.

"Part of the comedy is people knowing you were just on stage," Eckholm said.

A junior, Eckholm has been in many different performances in her high school career. She said she enjoys meeting people and developing relationships while they put on the show.

"It's a family," she said.

Performances of Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery are March 31 through April 2 and April 7 through April 9. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for students and $10 for adults. The box office is open from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and tickets are available at the door.