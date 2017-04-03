Amy Hamborg named Kohl Outstanding Wisconsin Leader

In her 13 years as a principal at EP Rock Elementary School, Ms. Hamborg has created a culture of growth and support that is sensitive to the needs of the school's ethnically and socio-economically diverse student population. As part of the nomination process, letters of recommendation were submitted on Ms. Hamborg's behalf. One teacher submitting a letter of recommendation had this to say about Ms. Hamborg, "Amy sees each child as a story waiting to unfold under the care of the staff she has confidently placed in classrooms. Teachers at EP Rock Elementary are provided multiple options to create change within the building through many teams. Amy chooses teachers for each team who possess qualities that balance one another. The level of confidence she places in her teachers create motivated staff who are creative in reaching their students' needs."

It is perhaps the praise from a parent that best defines the commitment of Ms. Hamborg, "Ms. Hamborg has created a school climate that is warm, positive and inclusive; and the expectations are clear ... In my capacity as the parent representative on the PBIS committee (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports), I have witnessed the ongoing collaborative effort that is part of the fabric at EP Rock. The committee is made up of staff representatives from each grade level, specials, cafeteria, playground, special education, the school counselor, Ms. Hamborg and myself. We meet monthly to review data relative to student behavior, share feedback, discuss the monthly focus, and generate ideas for the celebration of student success. In these meetings, I have observed Ms. Hamborg to be caring, thoughtful and diplomatic ... Ms. Hamborg is a compassionate and strong presence at EP Rock, and she leads by example. In addition to her normal duties as building principal; I have observed her substitute teaching in classrooms, participating in the school carnival, attending monthly parent group meetings, joining in Family Fun Nights, and mentoring students who could benefit from having an additional caring adult in their life."

As part of the award EP Rock Elementary School will receive $3,000.