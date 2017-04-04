WATCH: Hudson High School breaks ground on expansion

School Board President Jamie Johnson said the celebration was for all who would soon benefit from the building, from the students to the teachers to the community.

“It's not just about us on the school board, this is about the community,” Johnson said.

High School Principal Peg Shoemaker said the remodel will develop new spaces for students to learn, perform and play.

“Spaces for students to practice the world at work,” she said.

Student Body President Marc Ives said the district is building more than just a physical building.

"I really do think that this is a turning point for our high school," he said. "We are creating a hearth, a hearth for knowledge and hopefully that knowledge will permeate, make students better, make the community better."

Superintendent Nick Ouellette thanked the community for the support, saying without the passing of the referendum and the financing from citizens, the project would not be possible.

“We are going to be good stewards of the money and we think we have a really great learning place and learning environment for our kids,” Ouellette said.

The new space will include classrooms, a new entrance, library, cafeteria, common areas, expanded gym and a new stadium. Other existing spaces will see major renovations.

Construction started on the project back in March, with crews working in the south parking lot on the site of what will be the stadium. The project is set to be completed by fall 2018.

The high school project is part of a $93.9 million referendum that passed in April 2016 for work on both the high school and middle school.