This year’s candidates for Hudson prom court are front row, from left, queen candidates Kiley Gustafson, Izzy Hanson, Tylor Huber, Angela Huepfel, Zoe Johnson, Taylor Owens, Kaiya Sundeen, Alexa Tennant and Anna Wilgren. Not pictured is Emily Denning. King candidates are back row, from left, Jacob Anderson, Riley Brown, Jaydon Crim, Jack Flattum, Seth Miner, Devin Paschke, Dmitri Roth, Aaron Squires, Max Stubbendick and Isaac Young. Rebecca Mariscal / Hudson Star Observer.

Hudson High School will host its prom on April 22 with the theme "Secret Garden." The grand march starts at 4:30 p.m., followed by coronation. Students will then be bused to Stillwater for the prom on the Avalon dinner boat cruise from 7-11 p.m. Prom advisors are Kim Behnke and Katie Murphy.