Student project on Islam prompts curriculum review

School board members heard a status report on the review at its regular meeting on Monday, April 10. The review was launched after a Facebook post about the student project questioned if the school was recruiting students to Islam, leading the district to put out an official response that the lessons on other religions were not intended to convert students.

The status report suggests process improvement work with adjustments to the curriculum review process to include additional review of potentially controversial topics, Assistant Superintendent Dave Grambow said. These issues will be looked at through equitable, reasonable and developmental lenses.

"Most importantly we need to make sure everyone understands and that we do everything we can to be as transparent as possible," Grambow said.

Syllabi will now be required, and teachers will share them with parents. Grambow said most teachers already do this.

Notification will also be given to parents before a potentially controversial lesson.

"Parents can review the material, ask questions and ultimately decide if they want their child to take part in that learning experience or not," Grambow said.

If they choose to opt out, the school will provide a comparable learning experience alternative.

Following the review, the district has already moved four items from curriculum, including the middle school project.

One of the main pieces to come out of the review is the implementation of a build your own curriculum software where parents can access each course online and see the material for each unit.

"If parents understand and the community members understand what we're teaching, it will open up the lines of communication," Grambow said.

Board member Sue Kattas said she was glad the review took into account the district mission and evaluation of its goals.

"Ultimately when we send these kids out the door, hopefully they do have an understanding of global issues," Kattas said. "It would be a disservice to eliminate things for the sake of controversy."

Board member Sandy Gehrke said she was glad to see such a quick response to the issue.

"This should really satisfy the public that we are looking into it and we are going to resolve any issues there are," she said.

In other business, the board also improved a resolution supporting Gov. Scott Walker's education budget. The meeting marked board member Lynn Robson's last meeting.