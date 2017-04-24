Hudson celebrates junior prom

Crowned Prom King and Queen were Isaac Young and Kaiya Sundeen. Prom Princes were Jaydon Crim and Dmitri Roth. Princesses were Zoe Johnson and Alexa Tennant.

The grand march gave couples a chance to show off their looks, and more, with many taking the opportunity to show off dance moves, tricks and more.

For the fifth year, the dance itself was held on the Avalon dinner boat out of Stillwater.