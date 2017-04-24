Search
    Hudson celebrates junior prom

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 11:26 a.m.

    Spring came to life with the Hudson High School’s junior prom on Saturday, April 22. The theme “Secret Garden” saw the HHS auditorium decked out in flowers for the grand march and coronation.

    Crowned Prom King and Queen were Isaac Young and Kaiya Sundeen. Prom Princes were Jaydon Crim and Dmitri Roth. Princesses were Zoe Johnson and Alexa Tennant.

    The grand march gave couples a chance to show off their looks, and more, with many taking the opportunity to show off dance moves, tricks and more.

    For the fifth year, the dance itself was held on the Avalon dinner boat out of Stillwater.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
