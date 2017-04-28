Students, community come together for art show

The show is a culmination of all the projects the elementary students have worked on throughout the year. It also features work by local artists from the community.

"It's open to the whole community," parent volunteer Genie Castro said.

Castro launched the event 13 years ago, and now helps run it every year with art teacher Jodi Youngman and music teacher Lindsey Jentzsch.

"It's been a really, really fun adventure throughout the years," Castro said.

She believes it's a valuable event that everyone in the school works to put together.

"It is a really great community building event," Castro said. "Everyone has an active role."

This year's theme is Once Upon a Time, working to combine the students' art efforts with the school's goal of increasing literature focus. Student artwork will be on display, and several students will perform throughout the night.

"It's a jam packed night," Jentzsch said.

Each year the school collects artwork for public areas in the building. The artwork will be selected in part by Willow River Elementary students.

Pieces from community artists will be up for sale, with the Willow River Parent Group retaining 25 percent commission.

With her youngest child moving on from the school this year, Castro said this will likely be her last year running the show.

"It's good to create something and make it so it functions without you," she said. "I'm really proud of this whole project."