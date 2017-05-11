"We're not cutting just to hit a budget number; we're going through things with a fine tooth comb to reduce or change things based on cost," Ouellette said. "Just because we have the money we're not going to spend the money."

This includes changes like decreasing the use of finishing stone, finding less expensive lighting fixtures and more.

The district is looking to build up its fixtures, furniture and equipment fund, which stands at about $1.3 million now, to $2.5 million. Ouellette said while that seems like a lot, it will be used up quickly.

The board will likely meet next week for a special meeting to approve some of the contracts so work can begin.

At the middle school, Ouellette said the project is currently about $1 million under budget.

As the referendum projects move forward, the board heard a presentation from Brian Brewer of Robert W. Baird and Co. on the final $10 million bonding, the last piece of the $90 million total bonding.

Brewer said interest rates have decreased over the last month, putting the district in a good position. Though the district had three financing options, he recommended a 10-year repayment structure with promissory notes. At the current interest rate of 2.47 percent, this plan would reduce the final referendum cost by $14.7 million to about $130.5 million.

Board Member Sandy Gehrke asked if the district had to borrow the full $10 million, since the middle school is about a million under budget.

Ouellette explained that is an option for the board. If the district borrowed the full amount and didn't need it, the money could be used to pay down the debt faster. It also could mean the district wouldn't have to use the fund balance on the projects.

Board Member Bruce Hanson said the fund balance could then be used for projects the school will have to do anyways. Gehrke said she would support using any extra bond funding to pay down debt, but not to do other projects. Ouellette said the decision did not need to be made immediately.

Brewer said there is a marginal cost savings of bonding between $9-9.5 million rather than the full $10 million.

The board approved Brewer moving forward with a not to exceed bonding of $10 million, and will further discuss the exact bonding amount at its work session on May 30.

In other business, the school board approved new starts times of 6 p.m for board meetings and 5:30 p.m. for workshop sessions effective immediately.