Hudson Middle School principal resigns

"I have deeply appreciated and enjoyed meeting so many families here in the middle," she said. "Together we have accomplished important and meaningful work."

Though she will be leaving, she said she looks forward to seeing the school's continued success.

"I am grateful for what we have started and am confident the mission and vision of the middle school will be accomplished with everyone's commitment to every learner in this community."

Mitchell also said she was honored to work with the middle school staff.

"Together you have made HMS an even more beautiful place for learning," she said.

A statement from Superintendent Nick Ouellette said Mitchell was a passionate advocate for middle school learners.

"I hope you will join me in wishing all the best to Mrs. Mitchell as she explores the next phase of her career," Ouellette said.

Mitchell previously served as principal at Houlton Elementary School.

The search for a new principal will begin immediately.