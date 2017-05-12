UPDATE: Suspicious person near Hudson middle, high school

A white male driver of a small black four-door followed a student as she walked from the middle school home in the direction of the high school, according to an email from the Hudson School District. The student has reported being followed by the car several times.

Police Chief Marty Jensen said the department is working with the school on the report. A license plate number was provided, and the department is looking to get camera footage as well.

Staff will provide extra supervision during recess and at the end of the day.

Jensen said anyone who sees something, should tell somebody. In incidents like this, students should try to get to a public area like the school or government center and call 911 if they have a phone,

“We’ll respond right away,” Jensen said.

The district release said parents should review safety tips with their children. These include letting the child know to check with a trusted adult before getting into a car of speaking with a stranger, always having a buddy, telling parents where they are going and informing a parent or trusted adult of any strange incident. No similar vehicles have been spotted near the elementary schools.