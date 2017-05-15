Davis, of Somerset, has held the position of associate dean of CAS since 2010, and was an assistant dean from 2008-10. She began at UWRF in 2000 as an assistant professor of sociology in the Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice Department.

Davis has served in many capacities on campus including interim chair of the Sociology, Anthropology and Criminal Justice Department in 2014 and interim chair of the Modern Languages Department in 2014. From 2006-08 she served as the university assessment coordinator and from 2001-06 was the director of the Film Studies Program. She has been the recipient of many awards, honors and grants and served as a McNair Scholar Mentor for a number of years.

"I am very pleased to have Dr. Tricia Davis serve as interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences," said Faye Perkins, interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. "In her 17 years at UWRF, Dr. Davis has effectively served in many roles that have provided a broad base of experience to prepare her for this next step as interim dean. Dr. Caskey has been a great mentor and role model for Dr. Davis. Faculty and staff across campus know and trust Dr. Davis. She will do an excellent job as interim dean."

Davis has a Ph.D. in sociology from North Carolina State University.