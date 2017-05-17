First bids approved for HHS construction project

Totaling about $40 million, this package is made up mostly of the work that will begin this summer on the high school. Bids include the bleachers, electrical work, earthwork, painting, gym flooring and more.

At the next workshop meeting, the board will approve the second bid package totaling about $25 million.

The board still has about $2.5 million in deductions from the bids to approve, after bids came in $1.9 million over the expected budget.

Work on the high school is continuing, with the new parking lot expected to be complete next week. Then crews will then start working on the old parking lot.

At the middle school, reconstruction on two of the four houses is well underway. The board toured the site to see the progress so far. Work on the other two will begin after school is out for the summer.