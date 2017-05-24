Math Masters brings out math champions

The North Hudson team consisted of Graham Close, Aaron Sparling, Sarah Davis, Charlie Rode and Nathan Prestrud. Over the past four months, these five students were coached twice a week and spent numerous hours problem solving and practicing fact drills.

The competition in Hammond involved three different parts.The first part was a 5-minute, 75-problem individual fact round. This round consisted of basic facts and more complex facts requiring students to be advanced in their understanding of math computation and Order of Operations. This was followed by four 10-minute individual problem solving rounds. Finally, fifth graders finished this 4-hour competition with three 15-minute team problem solving rounds.

North Hudson had three students receive a ribbon for being in the top 12 out of 77 students participating in the Individual Fact Round.

Congratulations to:

• Graham Close: 10th place

• Aaron Sparling: 10th place

• Sarah Davis: 5th place

Close also took first place in the individual problem solving rounds with a score of 23 out of 24, a rare achievement.

The awards didn't end there! They also brought back the third place Math Masters of Minnesota Team Award.