    PHOTOS: Hudson School District recognizes staff

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia1 / 7
    Hudson School District staff were recognized for 30 years of service to the district. Pictured from left are Jodi Magee, Veronica Guzman, John Mueller and Pam Wunrow. Not pictured is Julie Glick.2 / 7
    Staff members celebrate 20 years of service. Pictured from left are Lisa Wasson, Laura Kiesler, Natalie Thorson, Barb McMahon, Amy Davis, Sandy Perron, Diane Blihovde and Steve Uhls. Not pictured are Cindy Anderson, Krista Anderson, Stephanie Chukel, Jamie Petersen, Molly Putzier, Susan Randall and Rita Robey.3 / 7
    Staff members are honored for 25 years of service. Pictured from left are Mary Jo Graetz, Peg Shoemaker, Brian Huser, Dan Baumgartner and Jonel McGee. Not pictured are Paula Feyereisen, Michelle Hagen, Georgia Krusell and Bob McRoberts.4 / 7
    Staff members are recognized for 15 years of service. Pictured from left are Neil Hatfield, Steve Gaffer, Lori Bieging, Lori Kooiman, Traci Wolfe, Sue Schaeffer, Paula Willi, Corey Rogers and Melisa Hansen. Not pictured are Kristen Clemmens, Doris Edholm, Leslie Frazier, Nancy Gilland, Cheryl Klanderman, Chris Mattis, Diane Olson and Lynn Walen.5 / 7
    Bob Branson was honored during the banquet for 35 years of service to the school district. He will also be retiring this year.6 / 7
    The night highlighted the Hudson School District members who will be retiring this year. Pictured from left are Lois Zezza, John Mueller, Donna Hakes, Sue Jenson, Janet Lentz, Patricia Thacker, Peg Ruschmeyer, Sue Schaeffer, Bob Branson and Lori Kooiman. Not pictured are Julie Glick, Annette Burns, Sharon Gernes and Marilyn Kinsey. Photo by Tracy Habisch-Ahlin.7 / 7

    Pictured above: Staff members celebrate 10 years of service. Pictured front row, from left, are Tammy McKenzie, Jaclyn Smith, Megan Blakeley, Toni Bendlin, Teresa Hagar, Peggy Eller, Julie Mathes, Nataliya Dorweiler and Pam Rohde. Back row are Ann Waterhouse, Patrick Sahli, Marcia Scheurman, Clinton St. John, Josh Halvorson, Ann Mitchell, Heidi Shimon. Not pictured are Dan Rock, Michelle Beer, Brian Burbach, Guadalupe Castrejon, Sue Chelstrom, Mandy Cummings, Wendi Draper, Susan Fuhrman, Jaclyn Gundersen, Julie Juza, Stephen Kennedy, Charmaine Lindberg, Lisa Schrack, Kendra Still and Kristen Weaver. Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia

    The Hudson School District celebrated the end of the school year with its annual banquet on Monday, May 15.

    Staff were recognized for years of service and retirees were honored for their work.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

