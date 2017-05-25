PHOTOS: Hudson School District recognizes staff
Pictured above: Staff members celebrate 10 years of service. Pictured front row, from left, are Tammy McKenzie, Jaclyn Smith, Megan Blakeley, Toni Bendlin, Teresa Hagar, Peggy Eller, Julie Mathes, Nataliya Dorweiler and Pam Rohde. Back row are Ann Waterhouse, Patrick Sahli, Marcia Scheurman, Clinton St. John, Josh Halvorson, Ann Mitchell, Heidi Shimon. Not pictured are Dan Rock, Michelle Beer, Brian Burbach, Guadalupe Castrejon, Sue Chelstrom, Mandy Cummings, Wendi Draper, Susan Fuhrman, Jaclyn Gundersen, Julie Juza, Stephen Kennedy, Charmaine Lindberg, Lisa Schrack, Kendra Still and Kristen Weaver. Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia
The Hudson School District celebrated the end of the school year with its annual banquet on Monday, May 15.
Staff were recognized for years of service and retirees were honored for their work.