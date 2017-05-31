HHS students raise $1,600+ for Wounded Warrior Project

"It's something that's kind of meaningful," Johnson said. "Everyone's families were grateful that we're doing this for a great cause, and everyone was very supportive."

"It kind of spoke to us more than anything else," Farago said,.

"We're very patriotic people," Johnson added. "And so we just love the country and everything that they stand up for fighting for our freedom."

The 5K was something the group could do to raise money to help veterans.

The 5K was the trio's senior capstone project for the Hudson High School STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) Academy.

Teachers Lisa Faletti-Watkins and Kimberly Powers said the goal of the capstone project is to get students to take everything they've learned about collaboration, communication and critical thinking, and utilize it in a way that helps improve the community in some way.

"They definitely hit the nail on the head," said Faletti-Watkins, "with demonstrating their ability to collaborate, communicate and think critically."

The teachers said the students worked through some road blocks and did a good job. They were impressed with the students.

Faletti-Watkins said the students' passion for the organization they were working with impressed her most.

"And just their wanting to do something positive for our soldiers and things like that was really what kind of impressed me," Faletti-Watkins said.

"I would say just their ability to stick to it," said Powers. "They came across some obstacles but they figured out a way to handle those obstacles in a really professional way."

Johnson and Steiner were originally in a different group, but later started working with Farago, who already planned to do a 5K fundraiser.

She said the group's goal was to help veterans, and they felt a 5K was the best way to go.

Farago and Johnson are both runners, and said they received great support from their track and cross country coach. The school's long-distance runners volunteered to staff the event.

Farago said the group collected more than $1,600 for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Running a 5K, the students said, was a lot more work than they'd expected. In addition to planning the event, they had to attend public safety and city council meetings, reserve space in a park, advertise, organize volunteers, create a page on the Wounded Warrior website, and find things they needed to set up for the run.

"We didn't have a budget or anything like that," Farago said. "A lot of people were super nice about donating stuff and helping out, because it was a good cause, and it ended up coming together."

The 5K was held April 29, and everything went smoothly. It was definitely worth the work.

"We definitely raised awareness in the community," Farago said. "And we reached our goals, because our goal was to raise awareness and raise money and we definitely did those things. Plus, everybody had a really fun time at the 5K. Nothing went wrong."

Though nothing has been decided, Johnson said there has been talk of possibly bringing the 5K back next year, with other student volunteers to run it, as Farago, Johnson and Steiner will graduate in June.