Immigrants' Day at St. Patrick School

St. Patrick School fourth-graders recently participated in Immigrants' Day, where they dressed as immigrants from European countries trying to enter the United States around the late 1800s. They arrived via steamship, saw the Statue of Liberty, and were ferried to Ellis Island where they may or may not pass all inspections to reach America. Parents, teachers Mrs. Dumont and Mrs. Willson, Principal Bell, and even Pastor Fr. John posed as medical examiners, mental health examiners, passport inspectors and ticket takers. At the end of the day when all had made it safely to America, they feasted on an array of ethnic food.