St. Croix County Emergency Management Director Steven T’Kach said an ambulance was dispatched to the high school for four people seeking medical attention after students and staff were allowed to return to the building. A fifth person requested evaluation while that ambulance was en route, he said.

One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital for a severe asthma attack, T’Kach said.

He said it wasn’t clear if the people seeking medical attention were students, staff or construction workers.

Authorities cleared the scene at the high school at 11:15 a.m.

In an email to families, district officials said the leak was a result of excavating work on the west side of the school.

This morning, Hudson School District Communications Coordinator Tracy Habisch-Ahlin said reports circulating Thursday over social media were not accurate. She said she was not aware of any students passing out or vomiting in the halls. An email update from the school district this afternoon stated somes students did report feeling nauseaus and vomited, but the school did not experience the level of medical issues that were being spread through social media and text messages.

"I appreciate the parents and community members who reached out to the School District to clarify what they were hearing or reading rather than spread misinformation," Superintendent Nick Ouellette said in the email.

The update this afternoon stated some families did choose to pick up their children. However, the udpate said the district did not feel the incident required school to be cancelled.

"The School District will always do what is best for student learning and safety. Today we kept students safe and did our best to return students to their regular business of learning," Ouellette said.

The Hudson School District said both Xcel and the Hudson Fire Department had given confirmation twice for students and staff to return to the building. The gas leak was capped by Xcel Energy, and the building was ventilated.