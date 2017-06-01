Hudson Hospital Foundation awards scholarships
On May 17, the Hudson Hospital Foundation Board awarded five $2,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors from the Hudson area with plans to attend a college or university and pursue a career in the medical or health care field.
"All the scholarship submissions were outstanding this year and we should be very proud of our high school graduates from the Hudson area," stated Dave Grambow, Hudson Hospital Foundation vice chairman. "But these five recipients shined through and we are very excited to support their post-secondary education in health."