Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Hudson Hospital Foundation awards scholarships

    By Hudson Newsroom Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Pictured in front row (from left to right): scholarship winners Nora Weber, Parker Holum, Maria Blinkman, Erica Monical and Hannah Erickson. Back row: Foundation Board members Linda Robertson, Steve Kinney, Dave Grambow, Stephen Lines, Katie Kranz, Foundation President Kari Rambo and Mary Gaboury. Photo submitted by Stacy Lenzen

    On May 17, the Hudson Hospital Foundation Board awarded five $2,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors from the Hudson area with plans to attend a college or university and pursue a career in the medical or health care field.

    "All the scholarship submissions were outstanding this year and we should be very proud of our high school graduates from the Hudson area," stated Dave Grambow, Hudson Hospital Foundation vice chairman. "But these five recipients shined through and we are very excited to support their post-secondary education in health."

    Explore related topics:NewseducationEducationScholarshipsHudson Hospital Foundation BoardHudsonHealth care
    Advertisement
    randomness