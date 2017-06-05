Raiders cap off senior year

Sollom had one last assignment for the students.

Sheepishly, many students produced phones from beneath their gowns and sat at the ready. The assignment? Sollom asked the students to send a message right then and there to someone who made a difference in helping them on their way to graduation.

Sollom's light hearted speech Saturday, June 3, at UW-River Falls' Knowles Center, also included a strong note of encouragement. He told students that as they spread their wings, they shouldn't forget their roots — especially because the community won't forget them, he said.

"Your whole town's behind you," he said.

The class, among Hudson's largest ever at 455, also saw speeches from valedictorian Parker Holum and Class President Marc Ives. Principal Peg Shoemaker and District Superintendent Nick Ouellette also spoke to the class before they received their diplomas.

The event was held at UWRF while facilities at Hudson High School were undergoing remodeling and construction efforts.