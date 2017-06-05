Search
    Raiders cap off senior year

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 11:29 a.m.
    Caps flew as Hudson High School's Class of 2017 was conferred Saturday, June, 3, at UW-RIver Falls. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Mutlimedia1 / 13
    Students found their seats as Hudson School District officials looked on from the stage during commencement. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 13
    Words of inspiration donned senior Riley Bast's cap during commencement. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 13
    Graduate Charli Haas flashes a double thumbs-up after seeing her mother, Tamra Haas near the stage. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 13
    Elsa Akenson's cap was a nod to her interests. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 13
    Hudson High School Principal Peg Shoemaker encouraged the Class of 2017 to harness the collaboration skills they acquired in school into future endeavors. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 13
    Hudson's Class of 2017 stands as ceremonies begin at UW-River Falls. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 13
    Some cap artwork was profound, while others took a more lighthearted approach to graduation. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 13
    Hudson High School math teacher told the Class of 2017 to remember their hometown and that "your whole town's behind you." Mike Longaecker9 / 13
    Class President Marc Ives kept things light during commencement address, but made sure to fellow graduates he "will never forget you and I am honored to graduate" among them. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 13
    Parker Holum, one of two student commencement speakers, told fellow students to "appreciate the multitude of accomplishments made by your fellow graduates." Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia11 / 13
    Commencement speaker Steve Sollom asked students to produce their phones and send a message of thanks to someone who made a difference on their high school journey. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia12 / 13
    Oyku Baskin was all smiles after walking the stage Saturday, June 3, at UW-River Falls. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia13 / 13

    Steve Sollom made an educated guess.

    In spite of the fact that graduates were asked not to bring their cellphones with them to graduation, the Hudson High School math teacher asked the Class of 2017 to pull out their phones during his commencement address.

    Sollom had one last assignment for the students.

    Sheepishly, many students produced phones from beneath their gowns and sat at the ready. The assignment? Sollom asked the students to send a message right then and there to someone who made a difference in helping them on their way to graduation.

    Sollom's light hearted speech Saturday, June 3, at UW-River Falls' Knowles Center, also included a strong note of encouragement. He told students that as they spread their wings, they shouldn't forget their roots — especially because the community won't forget them, he said.

    "Your whole town's behind you," he said.

    The class, among Hudson's largest ever at 455, also saw speeches from valedictorian Parker Holum and Class President Marc Ives. Principal Peg Shoemaker and District Superintendent Nick Ouellette also spoke to the class before they received their diplomas.

    The event was held at UWRF while facilities at Hudson High School were undergoing remodeling and construction efforts.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
