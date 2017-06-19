Third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders at Hudson Prairie Elementary School participated in a presentation by Danielle DeLong, an Indian education cultural specialist with St. Paul Public Schools and her students. Fourth-grade students learned about Wisconsin's history and some of its original inhabitants. DeLong and her students spoke of their customs and traditions, taught some of their language to the students, and danced for them. Hudson Prairie students were also able to join in a dance. Danielle DeLong, who is Ho-Chunk, is the niece of Hudson Prairie teacher, Michele DeLong.