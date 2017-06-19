Hudson Prairie students learn about Wisconsin's history and cultures
Above: Participants in the front row (from left to right): Lily Jacobsen, Elise Donharl, Joey Arnevik, Duncan Bourdaux, Liam Jones, Savannah Samaraka and Cale Larson. Middle row: Andrew Stein, Benny Brinks, Zane Engle, Macy Zimmer, Madelyn Robinson, Clara Carranza, Briton Paradowski, Jylian White, Sydnee Pytleski, Melanie Susa, Makena Maddigan, Addison Schultz, Jacob Arnevik and Hunter Schurtz. Back row: Milayka and Alyssa Downwind from the Spirit Lake Dakota nation, Jennifer Adams representing the Ho-Chunk and Muscogee nations, Nathan Berglund, from the Northern Cheyenne nation, Wayne Fields representing the Omaha nation, and Danielle DeLong. Photo by Michele DeLong
Third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders at Hudson Prairie Elementary School participated in a presentation by Danielle DeLong, an Indian education cultural specialist with St. Paul Public Schools and her students. Fourth-grade students learned about Wisconsin's history and some of its original inhabitants. DeLong and her students spoke of their customs and traditions, taught some of their language to the students, and danced for them. Hudson Prairie students were also able to join in a dance. Danielle DeLong, who is Ho-Chunk, is the niece of Hudson Prairie teacher, Michele DeLong.