Behnke named Hudson Prairie principal

Behnke is no stranger to the Hudson School District. He's worked as a second and fourth grade teacher at Willow River Elementary, a fifth grade teacher at River Crest Elementary and head coach for the Hudson High School girls basketball team.

As part of the interview process, Behnke said his educational philosophy is focused on serving students.

According to a release by the Hudson School District, Behnke said, "Educators have the important job to inspire students and to present them with high expectations in order to motivate and challenge them to reach and exceed their goals. It is my role to provide a safe and welcoming environment where students can question, investigate, problem-solve, create, and foster a passion for learning."

Behnke said he's "excited and honored" to take the job of Hudson Prairie principal.

"In this role, I am looking forward to continuing to support Hudson students and building relationships with staff, parents and the community," he said. "I take pride in serving the Hudson community and see this as an opportunity to broaden my scope of influence."

District Superintendent Nick Ouellette said the district is "excited" to have Behnke join the administrative team.

"I am confident that Mr. Behnke has the skills and competencies to ensure that all children at Hudson Prairie reach their fullest potential," Ouellette said. "I look forward to watching him become an outstanding building leader."

The Board of Education is expected to take action on Behnke's appointment at its June 26 work session. Behnke will officially begin his work at Hudson Prairie Elementary School on July 1.