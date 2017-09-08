Community education registration now open

Youth classes starting in early September include ACT Math Prep, swimming lessons, Karate for Kids, Little Stars and Big Stars Tennis, Mess to the Max Art class, and more.

Classes for adults and families, starting in early September, include Basic Dog Obedience and Difficult Dog Training, Beginning Intuition Development, Intro to Modern Square Dance, Online Bird Watching, Kempo Karate, and Insider Tips to Navigate the Complicated College Process.

The program also has two fall day trips scheduled. On Sept. 30 it will travel by coach bus to Amish country in Augusta, Wis., and on Oct. 27 for the Ghosts & Graves Tour of St. Paul, including a tour of the James J. Hill Mansion. There is also a Hudson Food Walk on Sept. 17.

As the weather gets cold and folks move indoor for physical activity, keep in mind open swim hours on Saturdays in September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the middle school pool. The cost is $3 per person; cash, checks or punch cards are accepted. Punch cards can be purchased at the pool or at the Community Education office at 644 Brakke Drive during the business day. Check the website often for updates or changes to these dates.

The program has openings in an adult recreational volleyball league that plays on Wednesday evenings, starting in early October. Each team consists of six players. Call the Community Education office for more information.

Registration is available for all classes online using credit cards, debit cards and electronic checks. Checks and cash will still be accepted in the mail or in person at the Community Education office. The program encourages early registration. For more information call Betsy Ganz at 715-377-3722 or email ganzej@hudson.k12.wi.us.