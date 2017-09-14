WATCH: Hudson elementary students celebrate Patriots Day

The ceremonies taught students about the events of 9/11 and what it means today. Several students at Hudson Prairie shared speeches on what it means to be a hero. Both schools honored their local heroes, giving thanks to active and veteran service members as well as Hudson Police, St. Croix EMS, St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and Hudson Fire Department.

Four students from Hudson Prairie Elementary were selected to share their essays about an everyday hero and how they help the world by acting like a patriot.

Student speeches

"When I ask someone what a hero is? They might say 'It's superman saving someone falling from a tall building or maybe batman stopping a bad guy.' But when people ask me what I think a hero is I say, I think the people that are heros helped the victims and people who got hurt or house got wrecked from Hurricane Harvey. The people that donated, the people that were unselfish, all the police, navy seals, nurses, doctors. They are all heros. I'm an everyday hero because I help people when they're stuck on a math problem. I talk them through it I try to make better people and a better community and that is what everyday heros do."

—Henry Vandenbark, fifth grade, Ms. Stanchik

---

"Being an everyday hero is as simple as holding the door for someone or helping someone when they are hurt! I am an everyday hero because I am a Girl Scout. Girl Scouts do many projects to help people in need. Last year we did a bake sale to help pay for some of the projects.

Another way I'm an everyday hero is because I helped to buy and put together 20 Jared boxes for The Jared Box Project. Jared Boxes are small boxes filled with toys, games and art supplies. These are donated to kids that are sick with cancer or other long hospital stays.

I'm not an everyday hero just at Girl Scouts, at school when I see a person alone I go play with them or help them find a person to play with. I love helping people and inspiring because I love to make people smile.

Patriot Day is a time to thank all the people making the world a better place. It is a day to also recognize all the leaders of our country."

—Sydnee Pytleski, fourth grade, Mr. DeMoulin

---

"Patriot Day is a day to remember the people that served in the military and public service. It is also a day to thank them for the work that they do to keep us safe and free. Without these hard working people we wouldn't have the great country that we have."

—Marley Larson, third grade, Mrs. Larson

---

"I like to be an everyday hero to my community by donating things like coats, shoes, clothing, blankets and toys. I like to donate these things to help people who do not have money to buy these things on their own. This helps the community by recycling. I also once cut and donated my hair to Locks of Love for people with cancer like my Aunt Jamie."

—Khloe Cook, second grade, Mrs. Fogarty