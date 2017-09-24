Bethel Highlands Preschool celebrates 10 years
Submitted by Bethel Highlands Preschool
Bethel Highlands Preschool opened its doors for the first time in fall 2007 with 65 children enrolled between the ages of 3-5, as a ministry of Bethel Lutheran Church. That first graduating class began ninth grade this fall. Over the last 10 years, BHP has grown to 132 children enrolled, and a partnering site with Hudson Community 4K. The preschool has contributed to the healthy start of over 1,000 children and their families. With a mission to support families and a philosophy rooted in relationships, the preschool teaches skills through play and experiences. BHP has seen very little turnover in the high-quality teaching staff, which fosters a consistent community unique in early childhood education.
Bethel Highlands Preschool will celebrate this milestone anniversary with a gala from 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. The celebratory gala is open to everyone. Tickets can be purchased at www.bethelhudson.org. The gala includes a cruise on the Grand Duchess to enjoy fall colors, dinner and drink, and entertainment.
For more information about the preschool, visit www.bethelhighlandspreschool.org.