    Bethel Highlands Preschool celebrates 10 years

    By Hudson Newsroom Today at 12:00 p.m.

    Submitted by Bethel Highlands Preschool

    Bethel Highlands Preschool opened its doors for the first time in fall 2007 with 65 children enrolled between the ages of 3-5, as a ministry of Bethel Lutheran Church. That first graduating class began ninth grade this fall. Over the last 10 years, BHP has grown to 132 children enrolled, and a partnering site with Hudson Community 4K. The preschool has contributed to the healthy start of over 1,000 children and their families. With a mission to support families and a philosophy rooted in relationships, the preschool teaches skills through play and experiences. BHP has seen very little turnover in the high-quality teaching staff, which fosters a consistent community unique in early childhood education.

    Bethel Highlands Preschool will celebrate this milestone anniversary with a gala from 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. The celebratory gala is open to everyone. Tickets can be purchased at www.bethelhudson.org. The gala includes a cruise on the Grand Duchess to enjoy fall colors, dinner and drink, and entertainment.

    For more information about the preschool, visit www.bethelhighlandspreschool.org.

