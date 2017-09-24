Bethel Highlands Preschool celebrates 10 years

Bethel Highlands Preschool will celebrate this milestone anniversary with a gala from 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. The celebratory gala is open to everyone. Tickets can be purchased at www.bethelhudson.org. The gala includes a cruise on the Grand Duchess to enjoy fall colors, dinner and drink, and entertainment.

For more information about the preschool, visit www.bethelhighlandspreschool.org.