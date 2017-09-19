Hudson High School addresses bus crowding concerns

The district has implemented a transfer system, using the middle school as a "transfer hub," Habisch-Ahlin said.

She said SafeWay now has 34 full sized busses in service.

Between the changes to the busing system and construction, Habisch-Ahlin said the district had expected some challenges this year. She said Safeway did not foresee the effect this would have on bus routes.

Habisch-Ahlin said the school district and Safeway have worked together to solve delays and crowding that happened the first couple weeks of school.

She said the district's main goal is getting students to and from school in a timely and safe manner.

Habisch-Ahlin said elementary and secondary bus routes have been added and or adjusted to ensure that students will arrive at school on time in the morning and leave on time in the afternoon.

Habisch-Ahlin said the district has "closely monitored" ridership due to parents' concerns about overfull buses.

She said no bus had more than 71 students on it.

Safeway, she said, is to ensure that ridership is more balanced when possible.

Traffic improvements

The City of Hudson and the high school's neighbors requested that the school reduce bus traffic to the high school.

Beginning with the 2017-2018 school year, the school district implemented several operational strategies to improve safety for student, parent, visitor and bus traffic in and around the school sites. Additionally, at the request of the City of Hudson and the High School's neighbors, bus traffic was reduced to the high school campus.

The parking area at the north side of the middle school was redesigned, and now has a bus loading/unloading area, with sidewalk access for student riders.

This also separates bus traffic from parent/visitor traffic.

The drop-off/pick-up loop has also been extended, which Habisch-Ahlin said decreased the number of cars lined up on Carmichael Road.

The newly re-done high school parking lot also includes a separate drop off/ pick up lane, which doesn't cross buss traffic. Habisch-Ahlin said this change is important for keeping students safe.