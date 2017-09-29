Middle school parent, teacher conferences coming up

Please schedule your conference by Tuesday, Oct. 10. The window for scheduling conferences will open at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, and again at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17. Directions on how to schedule your conference are at hudsonraiders.org/schools/hudson-middle-school and also have been emailed to all families of HMS students. If you do not know your Family Access login or password or have questions, please contact the office at 715-377-3820.

The following schedule is for teachers who are assigned part-time to Hudson Middle School.

Present Thursday, Oct. 12 only:

Corey O'Keefe — adaptive physical education — Multi-Purpose Room

Liya Wegner — Mandarin — Windsor House

Bethany Bakken — German 8 — Lancaster House

The following teachers are advisors and will not be available for exploratory or elective conferencing:

Mr. Harker — computer science 6; Mrs. Slaikeu — pathways 6; Mrs. Juneski — computer science 7; Mr. Blegen — entrepreneurship 8.