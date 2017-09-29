Middle school parent, teacher conferences coming up
Parent/teacher conferences for Hudson Middle School will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, and 4-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. Families will be scheduling parent/advisory teacher conferences online through Family Access. Parents and guardians will meet with their student's advisory teacher to discuss academic progress in the core courses and address general questions or concerns (in eighth grade, some students will be scheduled with a core teacher from their house due to their advisor teaching electives). Exploratory and elective teachers, such as, physical education, health, technology education, music, etc., will be available during conferences on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Please schedule your conference by Tuesday, Oct. 10. The window for scheduling conferences will open at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, and again at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17. Directions on how to schedule your conference are at hudsonraiders.org/schools/hudson-middle-school and also have been emailed to all families of HMS students. If you do not know your Family Access login or password or have questions, please contact the office at 715-377-3820.
The following schedule is for teachers who are assigned part-time to Hudson Middle School.
Present Thursday, Oct. 12 only:
Corey O'Keefe — adaptive physical education — Multi-Purpose Room
Liya Wegner — Mandarin — Windsor House
Bethany Bakken — German 8 — Lancaster House
The following teachers are advisors and will not be available for exploratory or elective conferencing:
Mr. Harker — computer science 6; Mrs. Slaikeu — pathways 6; Mrs. Juneski — computer science 7; Mr. Blegen — entrepreneurship 8.