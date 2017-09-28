GALLERY: Raiders celebrate Homecoming

Kaiya Sundeen waves to the crowd during the Homecoming Parade. Gretta Stark / Rivertown Multimedia 1 / 10

Hudson boy’s soccer players pass out mini soccer balls at the Homecoming Parade. Gretta Stark / Rivertown Multimedia 2 / 10

Hudson Ambassadors Jordan Jankowski, Kiley Gustafson, Megan Simmons and Alexa Tennant smile and wave during the Homecoming Parade. Gretta Stark / Rivertown Multimedia 3 / 10

Taylor Owens is crowned as one of the Hudson High School Homecoming Princesses. Second Princess Claire Courtney was unable to attend the ceremony. Bob Burrows / Rivertown Multimedia 4 / 10

Pepperfest Royalty Queen Anna Thielke, Princess Jenna Van Allen, King Jim Gianforte, Princess Sydney Rossini and Princess Maddie Gunderson dance along the route of the Homecoming Parade. Gretta Stark / Rivertown Multimedia 5 / 10

Hudson High School's 2017 Homecoming Queen Alexa Tenant, right, waves to the crowd moments after being crowned during the coronation ceremony Friday, Sept. 22, at the new high school stadium before the Raider football team's game against Rice Lake. At left is First Princess Taylor Owens. Second Princess Claire Courtney was unable to attend the ceremony. The Raider football team made the night a complete success with a 26-16 win over the Warriors. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 10

Hudson Raidaires dance team performs during the Homecoming Parade. Gretta Stark / Rivertown Multimedia 7 / 10

The Rhinestone Raiders participated in the parade along Second Street. Gretta Stark / Rivertown Multimedia 8 / 10

The Hudson Marching Band marches in the parade Wednesday. Gretta Stark / Rivertown Multimedia 9 / 10