All elementary schools in Hudson will receive a customized Little Free Library book sharing box, provided through funds from the Hudson Hospital Foundation. Each little library contains age-appropriate books on healthy-living topics like exercise and nutrition.

In addition, elementary students will be participating in the country's first Health Action Book Club, which invites participants to read health-related books, talk about important health issues, and take part in meaningful — and fun — group projects to benefit the community.

A celebration to launch the initiative will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Hudson Prairie Elementary School media center, 1400 Carmichael Road.

At the event, there will be a ribbon cutting for the school's new Little Free Library, story time and free books for attending students, and statements from Hudson Hospital Foundation President Kari Rambo, Little Free Library Executive Director Todd H. Bol, and Hudson Prairie Elementary School Principal Joe Behnke.

"One of the goals of the Health Action Book Club is to create open and safe dialogue for children around health with classmates or family members," Rambo said. Health Action Book Club leaders will include media specialists, Hudson community organizations and other volunteers.

Assistant Superintendent David Grambow hopes to expand the Little Free Library and Health Action Book Club programs to the middle and high schools in the future based on topics explored in the existing curriculum.