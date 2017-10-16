LearningRx personal brain training launches '100K Giveaway'

To celebrate the graduation of its 100,000th student, LearningRx is giving away up to 100,000 copies of the Gibson Test of Cognitive Skills — one of the most comprehensive, multilingual learning skills assessments in the world — to its 80-plus personal brain training centers across the country (tests are normally administered for $97 each). Every LearningRx center can receive up to 1,000 Gibson Tests to grant to three local schools of its choosing. The schools will decide which students or grade levels will receive the testing opportunity, which provides valuable insight into the student's learning skills. The test is administered online, and is usually completed in less than one hour.

Unlike the SATs, ACTs and other standardized state tests which measure accumulated academic knowledge, the Gibson Test measures a student's cognitive skills. For example, a history test will determine what facts your child remembers, while a cognitive skills test will determine how well they can pay attention to, memorize, process, recall and apply those facts.

"We're so excited to be able to provide schools across the country with this valuable tool," said LearningRx chief research and development officer Tanya Mitchell. "We wanted to give back to the communities that have helped support our LearningRx centers by providing parents with vital information to help them gain insight into their student's learning strengths and weaknesses. If there are learning struggles, the Gibson Test will help pinpoint the cause."

Based on the same theory used by major cognitive tests like the WISC and Woodcock, the Gibson Test assesses seven brain skills: attention, working memory, processing speed, auditory and visual processing, logic and reasoning, and long-term memory. Parents will also be provided with an attention cluster composite score and their child's composite IQ.

Local schools interested in learning more about the Gibson Test grant should contact the center director Gloria Meyer, owner of LearningRx Hudson at gloria.m@learningrx.net or call the center at 715-808-8448.