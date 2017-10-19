A-1 Auto Transport media consultant, Jason Mueller, stated the following:

"As a leader in the auto transport industry, it only makes sense for us to do what we can to help the future workforce as they head off the college," A-1 Auto Transport media consultant Jason Mueller said. "When you can make a difference in one student's life, you are doing your part in making the world a better place, one person at a time."

Students entering an accredited college, university, technical school, truck driving school or other accredited post-secondary trade school can enter for a chance to win a $250, $500 or $1,000 scholarship by writing a 1,000 word, all original essay or article pertaining to the auto transport industry.

Entries should be submitted to: scholarships@a1autotransport.com.

All entries will be posted, along with the author's name to the website:

https://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.

Content will be examined for originality and must not be found published to any other website or blog on the internet.

The entry deadline is March 10, 2018. Winners will be announced by the end of March 2018. Winners will be listed on the website as well as contacted personally. Entrants must include their full name, contact information and the full name of the school. Awards will be sent directly to the financial aid office at the winner's school.